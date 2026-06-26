Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $929,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,058 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.66.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $667.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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