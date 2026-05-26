Cooke & Bieler LP Has $150.10 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,257,050 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up about 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.56% of Aercap worth $150,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,156,810 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $166,303,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aercap by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aercap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aercap Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:AER opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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