Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 511,617 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 511,617 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $110,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Article Title

CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Positive Sentiment: Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Article Title

Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Article Title

Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Article Title

Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Neutral Sentiment: LPL Financial’s strong April asset growth reflects healthy industry demand for brokerage and advisory services, which is mildly supportive for peers like Schwab but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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