Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,243 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the company's stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 413,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,210,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.68. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here