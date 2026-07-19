Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,149 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,149 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $9,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $396,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,004 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $883,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,599 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $922,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 40,652.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 807,300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $130,484,000 after purchasing an additional 805,319 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ares Management Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE ARES opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is currently 251.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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