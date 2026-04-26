Coquina Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Coquina Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.1% of Coquina Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $183,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $135,125,000 after purchasing an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $664.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $606.10 and a 200-day moving average of $612.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $462.43 and a 1 year high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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