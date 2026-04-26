Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Coquina Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coquina Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake of 6,323 shares in Invesco QQQ in Q4, valued at about $3.88 million and representing roughly 3.1% of Coquina’s portfolio (its 6th-largest holding).
  • Multiple institutions materially increased QQQ exposure—notably SG Americas, IMS Investment Management, NorthRock and BXM—leaving institutional and hedge fund ownership at about 44.58%.
  • QQQ has seen inflows as volatility has eased and semiconductor/tech strength boosts momentum (the ETF was up 1.9%), but short-term risks include geopolitical tensions, possible new competing Nasdaq‑100 ETFs and technical pullback concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Coquina Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.1% of Coquina Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $183,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $135,125,000 after purchasing an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $664.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $606.10 and a 200-day moving average of $612.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $462.43 and a 1 year high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines