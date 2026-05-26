Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,261 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.33% of Core Natural Resources worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,543 shares of the energy company's stock worth $221,044,000 after buying an additional 294,312 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 10,023.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,720 shares of the energy company's stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,445 shares of the energy company's stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 230,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,137 shares of the energy company's stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,717.80. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $348,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,127.80. This trade represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CNR shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.14. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $114.80.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Core Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Core Natural Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here