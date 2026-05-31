CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 8,455.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,301 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 604,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of CoreWeave worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $30,000.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,265,642 shares of company stock worth $3,043,956,040 over the last three months.

CoreWeave Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.

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CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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