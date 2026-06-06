CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Sold by Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas Capital LP cut its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,349,051 shares during the period. CoreWeave accounts for 0.2% of Two Seas Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Two Seas Capital LP's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $455,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 15,385 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $1,730,966.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 112,111 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $14,637,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 241,920 shares in the company, valued at $31,585,075.20. This represents a 31.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,806,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,894,678.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

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About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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