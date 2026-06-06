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CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Stake Cut by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
CoreWeave logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Trivest Advisors cut its CoreWeave stake by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares worth about $716,000 at the time of filing.
  • CoreWeave insiders have also been selling shares: CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares for about $24.5 million, and COO Sachin Jain sold nearly 3,800 shares under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Despite some selling, analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with several firms raising price targets and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy; the stock also got a fresh Outperform call from BNP Paribas with a $192 target.
  • Interested in CoreWeave? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $24,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,444,619.70. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,629 shares in the company, valued at $15,315,480. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,806,624 shares of company stock worth $3,117,894,678.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $100.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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