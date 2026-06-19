Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 314,434 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,418 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 314,434 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $549,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $228.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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