Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 14,079 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,617 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Masco were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 509,669 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts: Sign Up

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Masco's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here