Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 162,580 Shares of The Lovesac Company $LOVE

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE - Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,087 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 162,580 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.91% of Lovesac worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lovesac by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 259,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $5,350,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $440,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 293,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,305,042.12. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson purchased 1,477 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $25,035.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,442.95. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $515,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company's stock.

Lovesac Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.27. Lovesac had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lovesac has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.200-0.480 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.340-0.810 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Lovesac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on Lovesac in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOVE

About Lovesac

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

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