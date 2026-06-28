Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,971 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $452.67 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.62 and a 1 year high of $500.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $447.74 and its 200-day moving average is $361.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -267.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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