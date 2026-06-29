Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,492 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $159,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,670. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,122. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.0%

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.80 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report).

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