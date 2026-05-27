Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,525 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Corning were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,169 shares of company stock valued at $33,412,111. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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