Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,862 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Corning were worth $32,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after acquiring an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,781,250,000 after acquiring an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,655 shares of company stock worth $12,046,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here