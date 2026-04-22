Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.0% of BCK Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $165.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here