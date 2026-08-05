Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,601 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.1% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Corning were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after purchasing an additional 580,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after buying an additional 439,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after buying an additional 517,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Corning by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after buying an additional 5,831,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after buying an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded Corning to Buy: The firm said July’s sharp sell-off created an attractive entry point, helping revive investor interest in Corning’s optical networking and specialty-glass businesses. Corning upgraded by Truist, firm says pullback provides opportunity

The firm said July’s sharp sell-off created an attractive entry point, helping revive investor interest in Corning’s optical networking and specialty-glass businesses. Positive Sentiment: Potential China restrictions are viewed as a catalyst for some suppliers: Reports that China may restrict imports of certain data-center components have lifted several optical and networking stocks, including Corning. Investors may be anticipating changes in sourcing, competition, or demand for Corning’s optical infrastructure products. Marvell, Corning, and Lumentum Stocks Surge on Report of China Import Ban

Reports that China may restrict imports of certain data-center components have lifted several optical and networking stocks, including Corning. Investors may be anticipating changes in sourcing, competition, or demand for Corning’s optical infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: A report highlighted an average Wall Street price target of $193.40, while other coverage points to artificial-intelligence infrastructure, solar, and automotive demand as longer-term growth drivers. Corning Dropped 25% Over a Month: A Major U.S. Bank Expects 66% Gains Over The Near Term

A report highlighted an average Wall Street price target of $193.40, while other coverage points to artificial-intelligence infrastructure, solar, and automotive demand as longer-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings provide support: Corning exceeded quarterly revenue and earnings expectations, with revenue up 17.1% year over year, and guided to third-quarter earnings of $0.85–$0.89 per share. The strong results support the recovery narrative, though the stock’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment.

Corning exceeded quarterly revenue and earnings expectations, with revenue up 17.1% year over year, and guided to third-quarter earnings of $0.85–$0.89 per share. The strong results support the recovery narrative, though the stock’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Polysilicon tariffs and China-related curbs remain risks: Potential U.S. tariffs or a polysilicon price floor could raise costs or pressure Corning’s solar and semiconductor-materials businesses. China restrictions could also disrupt customers and supply chains, making the immediate effect on earnings difficult to assess. Corning Faces New Questions As Polysilicon Tariffs And China Curbs Loom

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corning from $270.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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