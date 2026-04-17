Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $166.03 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly expressed support for Corning, highlighting the stock to viewers and reinforcing retail bullishness after the recent rally. Read More.

Jim Cramer publicly expressed support for Corning, highlighting the stock to viewers and reinforcing retail bullishness after the recent rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corning’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management set Q1 guidance (EPS 0.660–0.700), which underpins the company’s underlying fundamentals despite price swings. Read More.

Corning’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management set Q1 guidance (EPS 0.660–0.700), which underpins the company’s underlying fundamentals despite price swings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparisons show Corning outperforming parts of the computer & technology group year-to-date, indicating relative strength versus peers. Read More.

Sector comparisons show Corning outperforming parts of the computer & technology group year-to-date, indicating relative strength versus peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan downgraded GLW from Overweight to Neutral, citing a less favorable “blue‑sky” upside scenario; the downgrade triggered selling despite a higher $175 price target, since the rating cut signals reduced conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan downgraded GLW from Overweight to Neutral, citing a less favorable “blue‑sky” upside scenario; the downgrade triggered selling despite a higher $175 price target, since the rating cut signals reduced conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage (MSN pieces) attributes today’s slide largely to the JPMorgan downgrade and subsequent profit-taking after GLW’s strong run—amplified by elevated valuation metrics that make the stock more sensitive to analyst actions. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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