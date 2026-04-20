Corning Incorporated $GLW Stake Lowered by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,958 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 62,640 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 3.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $164.25 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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