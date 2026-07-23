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Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 8,349 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its Union Pacific stake by 51.7% in the first quarter, selling 8,349 shares and leaving it with 7,801 shares valued at about $1.893 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Union Pacific, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.11. Recent firm actions included higher targets from TD Cowen and UBS, plus a new outperform view from Citigroup.
  • Union Pacific reported better-than-expected quarterly results, earning $2.93 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion, and it also paid a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, or $5.52 annually.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $292.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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