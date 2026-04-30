Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,374 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,669 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $35,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 62.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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