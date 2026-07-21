Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Corteva were worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,536,951 shares of the company's stock worth $5,398,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,570,876 shares of the company's stock worth $2,451,346,000 after buying an additional 1,290,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,537,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,599,000 after buying an additional 805,873 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,268,000 after buying an additional 10,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,731,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,385,000 after buying an additional 562,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corteva's payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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