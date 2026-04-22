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Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $13.60 Million Holdings in First Advantage Co. $FA

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
First Advantage logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Cortland Associates trimmed its stake in First Advantage by 29.9%, selling 399,384 shares and leaving 935,704 shares valued at about $13.6 million (0.54% of the company), making FA its 19th-largest holding.
  • First Advantage beat quarterly EPS expectations with $0.30 vs. $0.26 and reported revenue growth of 36.8% year-over-year, while setting FY2026 guidance of 1.150–1.250 EPS.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with a $16.75 consensus price target, although Barclays recently upgraded to Overweight and raised its price target to $15.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Advantage.

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA - Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 399,384 shares during the quarter. First Advantage accounts for about 1.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.54% of First Advantage worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in First Advantage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Advantage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,544 shares of the company's stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Advantage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,279 shares of the company's stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Advantage by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,166 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FA shares. Barclays upgraded First Advantage from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered First Advantage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FA

First Advantage Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company's core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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