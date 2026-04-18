CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,123 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 132,919 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Chicago Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $55,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,950.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 121,807 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 481,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8%

CoStar Group stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,975.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $892.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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