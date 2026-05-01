Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,459 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $35.98 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy's payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy NYSE: CTRA is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

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