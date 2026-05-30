Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,255,076,000 after acquiring an additional 423,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $576.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here