CPC Advisors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. $XYL

CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $154.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.77.

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About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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