CPC Advisors LLC Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,960,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,959,166,000 after acquiring an additional 169,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,674,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $619,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $972.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $554.22 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,106,880. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,092.00 to $1,137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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