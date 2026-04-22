CPC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More.

AI-driven memory demand and capacity tightness — Micron says HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, supporting a powerful cash‑flow and valuation story for MU as AI servers require more high‑bandwidth memory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More.

Micron is materially moving S&P earnings estimates — multiple reports (including Goldman commentary) show MU accounts for a large share of recent S&P EPS revisions, highlighting how Micron’s growth is now a major driver of market profit expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More.

Strong analyst support and price targets — brokers and research notes (multiple buy ratings and elevated price targets; median target near $525) are underpinning sentiment and attracting momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More.

Sector rotation into memory/AI names — Wall Street notes (KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley coverage) and a broad semiconductor rebound are redirecting capital into memory specialists like Micron. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More.

Earnings-week positioning — traders are watching upcoming peer results (Intel, SK Hynix, Texas Instruments) and options flows; MU is consolidating near highs with lower volume as participants await fresh catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More.

Macro risk‑on backdrop — a broader risk appetite (Bitcoin / big tech rally, ceasefire headlines) is helping lift MU alongside the rest of the AI‑chip complex. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More.

Concentrated insider selling — Quiver’s insider‑trade tally shows many executive sales vs few buys, which some investors view as a caution sign even amid strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More.

Bubble/overheat warnings and valuation risk — analysts and columnists flag the SOX and memory names rally as the most rapid since 2002 and urge caution that momentum could reverse if demand growth disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish views exist — critical pieces argue MU’s parabolic run could stall and highlight technical/valuation fragility, reinforcing downside risk on any negative news. Read More.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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