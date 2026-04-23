CPC Advisors LLC Sells 10,355 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

CPC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in AptarGroup were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,570.05. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AptarGroup from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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