CPC Advisors LLC Sells 23,811 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CPC Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 23,811 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of CPC Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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