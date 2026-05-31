Crake Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 6.9% of Crake Asset Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $177,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $187.53 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $2,618,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here