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Crake Asset Management LLP Has $62.92 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Crake Asset Management LLP cut its Disney stake by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 94,000 shares and ending with 553,000 shares worth about $62.9 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive on Disney, with several analysts recently raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $134.47.
  • Disney’s latest results were solid, as it reported EPS of $1.57 and revenue of $25.17 billion, both ahead of expectations, while revenue rose 6.5% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Crake Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,000 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crake Asset Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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