Crake Asset Management LLP Has $6.79 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Crake Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,400 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 710,000 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP's holdings in JD.com were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in JD.com by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JD.com Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.83 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. This is an increase from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com's dividend payout ratio is 76.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting JD.com

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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