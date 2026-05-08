Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,803 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.37% of Crane NXT worth $37,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Crane NXT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Crane NXT Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.21. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Crane NXT's payout ratio is 28.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Crane NXT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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