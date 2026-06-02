Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,976 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Motorola Solutions comprises about 0.6% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $412.02 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $427.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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