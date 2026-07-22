Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in CRH were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in CRH by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,112,000 after acquiring an additional 752,463 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,447 shares of the construction company's stock worth $541,313,000 after acquiring an additional 137,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CRH by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,038 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here