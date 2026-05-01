Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in CRH were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 158.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 58.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $86.82 and a one year high of $131.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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