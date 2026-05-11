Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,180,950,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,055,203,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $974,633,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $366,354,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $362,022,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,123.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,276.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,367.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.34 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,447.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Key Headlines Impacting Mettler-Toledo International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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