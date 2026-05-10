Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,367 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,917,396,000 after buying an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,303,290 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $851,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,918 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $689,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore set a $355.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 3.0%

SYK opened at $285.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $284.95 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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