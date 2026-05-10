Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 64,827 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 543.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,749 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,827 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,312,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,745.30. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $174.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here