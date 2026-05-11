Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,906 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cencora by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Cencora News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns.

Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff.

Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Cencora NYSE Composite Reset Sparks Valuation Debate

Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Is Cencora (COR) Prioritizing Margin Expansion Over Growth With Its Raised EPS Outlook and Buybacks?

Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Cencora NYSE: COR reports sales below analyst estimates in Q1 CY2026 earnings

The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: A securities fraud investigation announcement could add overhang and legal-risk concerns, potentially worsening sentiment until more details are known. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Cencora, Inc. (COR) Announced

Cencora Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of COR opened at $261.16 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.Cencora's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cencora's payout ratio is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.42.

View Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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