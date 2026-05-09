Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 23,719 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $67,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $131.33 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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