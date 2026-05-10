Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,201 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of YETI worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in YETI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in YETI by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in YETI by 17.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in YETI by 48.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised YETI from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE YETI opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.69. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $582.43 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.YETI's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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