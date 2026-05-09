Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $211.15 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $302.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.34.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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