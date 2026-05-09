Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $20.59 Million Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,769 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in SAP were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

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SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $173.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.9291 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. SAP's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Weiss Ratings cut SAP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Santander raised shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

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