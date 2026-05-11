Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,166 shares of the company's stock after selling 192,959 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 38,275.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 194,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 194,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,213,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,050,150,000 after buying an additional 964,046 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the third quarter valued at $8,238,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Gen Digital by 525.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 738,272 shares of the company's stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 287,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Gen Digital Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.40. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GEN. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gen Digital

Gen Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gen Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gen Digital beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, and said Trust-Based Solutions revenue surged sharply year over year. The results suggest improving growth momentum and stronger demand in cybersecurity. Article Title

Gen Digital beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, and said Trust-Based Solutions revenue surged sharply year over year. The results suggest improving growth momentum and stronger demand in cybersecurity. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance above Wall Street expectations, pointing to 8%–10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $2.85–$2.95, which reinforced optimism about future earnings power. Article Title

The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance above Wall Street expectations, pointing to 8%–10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $2.85–$2.95, which reinforced optimism about future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: RBC lifted its price target on Gen Digital to $24 from $22, signaling slightly improved analyst confidence even though the firm kept a “sector perform” rating. Article Title

RBC lifted its price target on Gen Digital to $24 from $22, signaling slightly improved analyst confidence even though the firm kept a “sector perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Gen Digital announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which may support income-focused investors but is not a major growth catalyst by itself.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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