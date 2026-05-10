Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,304,229.44. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $477.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $420.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $358.08 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.72 and a 12-month high of $393.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $357.09 and its 200 day moving average is $354.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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